How much money Messi's Inter Miami missed out on for losing in US Open Cup final

Lionel Messi couldn’t recover on time for the 2023 US Open Cup final, and his absence proved costly for Inter Miami. Houston Dynamo put on a show at the DRV PNK Stadium to lift the trophy for the second time.

The Argentine star has been struggling with muscle fatigue since the September break. After asking to be subbed off in La Albiceleste’s win over Ecuador, Messi only saw 36 minutes of action against Toronto FC until he had to leave the field.

Leo even missed the derby against Orlando City hoping to show up in the final, but he still needs more time to recover. With this loss, his side not only missed out on its first ever domestic cup title, but also on a monetary reward.

The monetary prize Messi’s Inter Miami failed to secure

With their loss to Houston, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami missed out on $300,000, which is the purse for the US Open Cup champions. Other competitions offer much bigger prizes, but it would have been a nice compensation regardless.

This time, it was the Dynamo who took home the check. Next year, Gerardo Martino’s men will have another opportunity to go after the trophy. But first, they’ll try and push for a place in the 2023 MLS Playoffs.

When is Inter Miami’s next game?

Inter Miami return to action on Saturday, September 30, when they welcome New York City FC to DRV PNK Stadium at 7:30 PM (ET). Messi remains questionable for this clash.

How many goals has Messi scored for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has so far scored 11 goals in 12 appearances for Inter Miami.