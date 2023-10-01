A few weeks ago, Selena Gomez was spotted rooting for Lionel Messi during the LAFC vs. Inter Miami game. Now, the Argentine striker has decided to thank her for the support with an amazing ‘gift’ for the singer’s Rare Impact charity fund.

Lionel Messi’s arrival in Major League Soccer (MLS) has generated significant attention for the American league. Naturally, various celebrities have attended Inter Miami’s games to watch the Argentine forward, and Selena Gomez is among them.

On September 3rd, Inter Miami traveled to California to take on LAFC, one of the MLS’s formidable teams. Surprisingly, the visitors secured a victory, thanks to an outstanding performance by Lionel Messi that left everyone in the stands, including Selena Gomez, in awe.

Lionel Messi expresses his gratitude to Selena Gomez with a jersey donation to her charity

It appears that Lionel Messi has formed new friendships since his arrival in the United States. Various celebrities have approached the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion since he landed, displaying their affection for the striker.

Messi has recently forged a new friendship with Selena Gomez. The talented singer was captured on camera displaying an incredible reaction to Lionel’s performance against LAFC, and the striker has expressed his gratitude for her support.

Gomez has established a charity fund called Rare Impact with the aim of providing support to individuals grappling with mental health issues. This cause is close to her heart, particularly as she has faced her own challenges in this area recently.

The Rare Impact fundraiser is scheduled for October 4th, and Lionel Messi has made a notable contribution. The striker has generously donated a signed jersey with an initial bid of $1,000. According to several reports, Inter Miami’s captain will also attend the Rare Impact Fund Gala.

