Real Madrid starts its journey in the 2023-2024 Copa del Rey by facing Arandina. This match for the Round of 32 seems not so tough for the Merengues, but they must not be too confident in order to advance to the next phase.
Real Madrid is currently tied with Girona at the top of the 2023-2024 LaLiga season, They have had a remarkable year, and of course winning the Copa del Rey is also one of their main objectives this campaign.
Arandina is incredibly thrilled at the opportunity of facing Real Madrid. The club has even compiled a list of the most coveted jerseys by their players, who aim to exchange shirts with some of the biggest stars of the Merengues after the match.
Arandina vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Arandina will host Real Madrid at the Juan Carlos Higuero Sports Complex on Saturday, January 6th, at 3:30 PM (ET).
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 6:30 AM (AEST) (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (Sunday)
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
India: 2:00 AM (Sunday)
Indonesia: 4:30 AM (Sunday)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Jamaica: 3:30 PM
Kenya: 11:30 PM
Malaysia: 4:30 AM (Sunday)
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Morocco: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 9:30 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
Philippines: 4:30 AM (Sunday)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 4:30AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 10:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM (Sunday)
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
How to Watch Arandina vs Real Madrid in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Sport LIVE
France: L’Equipe Web, Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: FanCode
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision
Israel: Sport 4
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
United States: ESPN+