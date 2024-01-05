Arandina vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Copa del Rey in your country￼

Real Madrid starts its journey in the 2023-2024 Copa del Rey by facing Arandina. This match for the Round of 32 seems not so tough for the Merengues, but they must not be too confident in order to advance to the next phase.

Real Madrid is currently tied with Girona at the top of the 2023-2024 LaLiga season, They have had a remarkable year, and of course winning the Copa del Rey is also one of their main objectives this campaign.

Arandina is incredibly thrilled at the opportunity of facing Real Madrid. The club has even compiled a list of the most coveted jerseys by their players, who aim to exchange shirts with some of the biggest stars of the Merengues after the match.

Arandina vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Arandina will host Real Madrid at the Juan Carlos Higuero Sports Complex on Saturday, January 6th, at 3:30 PM (ET).

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Egypt: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

India: 2:00 AM (Sunday)

Indonesia: 4:30 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 3:30 PM

Kenya: 11:30 PM

Malaysia: 4:30 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Morocco: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

New Zealand: 9:30 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Norway: 9:30 PM

Philippines: 4:30 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Singapore: 4:30AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 10:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM (Sunday)

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

How to Watch Arandina vs Real Madrid in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Sport LIVE

France: L’Equipe Web, Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision

Israel: Sport 4

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

United States: ESPN+