Kylian Mbappe is set to leave millions on the table if he leaves PSG in the summer

It’s the transfer saga of the year so far, what will happen with Kylian Mbappe, who is set to leave PSG in the summer on a free transfer and is rumored to be going to Real Madrid, although Liverpool has begun to also show interest.



While many are disgruntled with all the transfer talk, the reality is that Kylian Mbappe is one of the best soccer players in the world and a contract year will be the talk of the town until he decides where to go next.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the French World Cup winner is set to leave millions of dollars on the table if he decides to leave, as much as $87 million.



Kylian Mbappe to forgo between €70-80m if he leaves PSG



According to Ben Jacobs, “Kylian Mbappe has agreed to forgo €70-80m if he leaves PSG on a free. Agreements are variable and complicated. Not as simple as just discounting his loyalty bonus, although an installment has already been waived. If Mbappe stays he’ll be entitled to this back”.



PSG has not commented on Mbappe’s current contract clauses, but all signs point to him moving away from Paris in the summer.



“Kylian Mbappe is an incredible player and fantastic person,” said Al-Khelaifi president of PSG in September. “And the PSG team, on and off the field, has never been so united.” PSG in only 1 year has lost two of it’s biggest stars, Neymar and Lionel Messi and could lose Mbappe.