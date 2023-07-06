Real Madrid have bagged a big one, or that is what they think, Turkish attacking midfielder Arda Guler is on his way to the Spanish giants.

The former Fenerbahçe star came out of the gates storming playing 51 games scoring 9 goals and recording 12 assists in two seasons. Guler can play a multitude of positions, six in the midfield, and up top higher as a withdrawn forward.

On the national team the young super star has played only 4 times but already has scored a goal and is considered the biggest prospect of Turkish soccer.

Arda Guler contract details

According to Football España, the details of Guler’s contract with Real Madrid are the following: a six-year deal (until 2029), the transfer was a total of 50 million euros, of which Guler’s father will receive more than €15 million in commission for the deal.

No details have been made public of Guler’s salary with the Spanish giants but his last contract in Turkey had him earning 1.7 million euros per season. Something that will raise with his new Real Madrid deal.