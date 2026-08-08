Inter Miami vs Monterrey: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on August 8, 2026

Inter Miami host Monterrey at Nu Stadium in a crucial 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One clash, with the Herons seeking a second straight win while Rayados look to bounce back from their opening defeat. Find out here how to watch it in the US.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs Monterrey Tournament Leagues Cup Date Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs Monterrey in the USA

Inter Miami vs. Monterrey will stream live on Apple TV in the United States. Apple TV is the global home of the 2026 Leagues Cup, with every match in the competition available through the platform.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs Monterrey for free?

Eligible new Apple TV subscribers can watch Inter Miami vs. Monterrey through the platform’s 7-day free trial. MLS confirms that Apple TV costs $12.99 per month after the free seven-day trial.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami enters Saturday’s matchup with three points after opening the 2026 Leagues Cup with a 4-2 win over Atletico de San Luis, while Monterrey is still searching for its first points after a 2-1 loss to Orlando City.

Lionel Messi scored twice and added an assist in Miami’s opener, while Telasco Segovia and Micael also scored to give the Herons a winning start. That puts Monterrey under immediate pressure at 0-1-0, while Inter Miami can take a major step toward the knockout stage with another victory.

Carlos Casimiro #5 of Inter Miami during the Leagues Cup Phase One match (Source: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

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The 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One consists of three matches for each club, so Saturday’s result could significantly shape the standings before both teams play their final first-round games. MLS currently lists Miami on three points and Monterrey on zero.

For Inter Miami, there is also an opportunity to build on its status as one of the competition’s most successful clubs. The Herons won the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023 and reached the final in 2025, and Messi’s two-goal performance against Atlético de San Luis made him the all-time leading scorer in Leagues Cup history.

Another win against Argentine manager Matias Almeyda‘s team would put Miami in a strong position to advance. Monterrey, meanwhile, needs a response after falling to Orlando City in its opener. A second consecutive defeat would make their path to the knockout rounds considerably more difficult.

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Inter Miami vs Monterrey: Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-4-2): Rocco Rios Novo; Noah Allen, Micael, Fricio Caicedo, Ian Fray; Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul; Daniel Pinter, Lovens Delinois.

Monterrey (4-2-3-1): Luis Cardenas; Gerardo Arteaga, Jorge Rodriguez, Stefan Medina, Ricardo Chavez; Fidel Ambriz, Roberto de la Rosa; Luis Reyes, Iker Fimbres, Luca Orellano; Uros Durdevic.

What time is the Inter Miami vs Monterrey match?

Inter Miami vs. Monterrey kicks off on Saturday, August 8, at 8:00 PM ET. The match will be played at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, and is part of Phase One of the 2026 Leagues Cup.

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