Argentina and Brazil will meet at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in a match for the 14th round of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Argentina and Brazil will play a new edition of the biggest derby in South American soccer. La Albiceleste and La Verde-amarela clash at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Matchday 14 of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find all the detailed information about this WCQ soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Lionel Scaloni's side defeated Uruguay 1-0 in Montevideo to stay unbeaten in the tournament. Argentina, who will probably play with Lionel Messi from the start, stand in second place in the standings and are one step away from qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Brazil, on the other hand, have already secured their ticket to the upcoming World Cup. The national team coached by Tite beat Colombia 1-0 on Thursday to stay alone at the top of the WCQ standings.

Argentina vs Brazil: Date

Argentina and Brazil will face each other on Tuesday, November 16, at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario. Last time they met, the match was suspended after Brazilian health authorities broke in looking for four Argentine players who received a deportation order after being accused of giving false information regarding Covid-19 protocols.

Argentina vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 6.30 PM

CT: 5.30 PM

MT: 4.30 PM

PT: 3.30 PM

TV channel in the US for Argentina vs Brazil

The game to be played in San Juan between Argentina and Brazil on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.