Argentina and Brazil square off on Tuesday, November 16, on Matchday 14 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

The game we've been waiting for is finally here. Argentina take on Brazil on Tuesday, Nov. 16, on Matchday 14 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. These lifelong rivals meet for the first time after the infamous episode in September. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

La Verde-amarela may have clinched a Qatar 2022 berth, but this game won't be meaningless for them. Besides they face their arch-nemesis, Tite's men will be seeking revenge to heal the wounds of a painful 2021 Copa America final defeat a few months ago.

La Albiceleste return home in high spirits as they are one step away from sealing a place in the World Cup. Lionel Scaloni's boys know the opponents haven't lost a game in the tournament, but neither have they. If there's a team that looks capable of knocking Brazil down, it's Argentina. Who will get the upper hand this time?

Argentina vs. Brazil: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario

Argentina vs. Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Argentina vs. Brazil: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Argentina have recorded their third win in a row when they upset Uruguay on Friday, taking a massive step towards Qatar. The good news is that Lionel Messi will be among the starters again after leaving his knee problems behind.

Brazil will make the trip to San Juan riding on a 12-game unbeaten run in the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers, with a Qatar berth under their belts. Last time out, La Canarinha beat Colombia in a hard-fought game to head into this clash strongly.

This will be the 109th overall meeting between these teams. Brazil have just one game of advantage with 42 victories to Argentina's 41 triumphs, while they tied 25 times. In the World Cup Qualifiers, the series favor Brazil even more.

Argentina vs. Brazil: South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

After 12 rounds of play (the first meeting between them was postponed and a decision about it hasn't been made yet), Brazil are comfortably atop the standings with 34 points, while Argentina are second with 28.

How to watch or live stream Argentina vs. Brazil in the US

The game to be played between Argentina and Brazil on Matchday 14 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on Fubo Sports Network.

Argentina vs. Brazil Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel believes Argentina are slight favorites with +110, while Brazil have +280, and a tie would result in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Argentina +110 Tie +210 Brazil +280

* Odds via FanDuel.