Argentina vs Chile: Lineups for Matchday 7 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina and Chile face off in Buenos Aires tonight on Matchday 7 of the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Find out here the lineups.

The South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers are back with an exciting Matchday 7, which will see Argentina welcome Chile to Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires tonight. With kick-off drawing nearer, the lineups are set.

The hosts head into this clash in very high spirits after going back-to-back at the Copa America in the United States, and Lionel Scaloni’s men are also leading the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers standings with 15 points after six rounds.

La Roja, on the other hand, arrive in this game as clear underdogs after failing to get past the group stage in this summer’s Copa America. On top of that, Ricardo Gareca’s side is ninth in the World Cup Qualifying table, with only five points in six matches.

Argentina’s lineup vs Chile

Argentina’s most notable absence to face Chile tonight is none other than Lionel Messi, who is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the Copa America final against Colombia. But they’ll also miss Angel Di Maria, who retired from international soccer in the summer.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on against Chile during a group stage match at MetLife Stadium on June 25, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Argentina’s lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez; Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez.

Chile’s lineup vs Argentina

Chile, however, will also show up without key players. For the first time in 19 years, La Roja won’t count on veteran stars Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Gary Medel, and Claudio Bravo.

Chile’s lineup: Gabriel Arias, Mauricio Isla, Matias Catalan, Paulo Diaz, Thomas Galdames, Felipe Loyola, Rodrigo Echeverria, Marcelino Nuñez, Dario Osorio, Eduardo Vargas, Victor Davila.