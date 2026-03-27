Argentina vs Mauritania: Lineups for 2026 international friendly in Buenos Aires

In what should be a very easy game for the World Cup champions, Argentina host Mauritania in Buenos Aires for an international game that came at the last minute thanks to the cancelation of the Finalissima.

Argentina will use a 4-4-2 formation with Dibu Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Christian Romero, Marcos Senesi, Marco Acuña; Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Nico Paz, Nico Gonzalez; Julian Alvarez and Thiago Almada. Follow Argentina vs Mauritania live!

As for Mauritania, they’ll play 4-5-1. Mamadou Diop starts at goal; Brahima Keita, Lamine Ba, Jordan Lefort, and Aly Abeid will play at the back. Maata Magassa, Aboubakary Koita, Beyatt Lekoueiry, Oumar Ngom, and Djeidi Gassama form the five-man midfield. Mamadou Diallo will be the one man up front.

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A couple of names are hugely intriguing for Argentina

Nico Paz and Thiago Almada are two young, up-and-coming Argentinian stars that could absolutely thrive in today’s game vs. Mauritiania. Nico Paz is shining and getting plenty of spotlight in Como as the team is one of the revelations of Serie A.

Nicolas Paz of Argentina

As for Almada, he might not have as many minutes in Atletico as Paz has in Como, but he has four goals this season, while being a valuable depth piece in Atletico. However, now he can prove himself by having a starting slot against a lesser opponent.

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Mauritania came at the last moment

Argentina were supposed to play the Finalissima against Spain, but when that fell apart, there was not much time to get a new opponent, and most of them were already booked by other friendlies or international competitions. Hence, that’s why Argentina had to settle against Mauritania.