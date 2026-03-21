Lionel Messi’s Argentina to play Mauritania, Zambia: What’s their FIFA ranking?

Argentina, after all the drama surrounding the Finalissima that ultimately was not played due to disagreements from both sides, had to find friendly matches at the last moment ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and their confirmed opponents are Mauritania and Zambia, countries that sit much lower in the FIFA ranking.

Their opponents on this farewell tour before the World Cup hold more modest positions. Zambia are ranked 85th while Mauritania sit 105th in the global standings.

The gap in the FIFA ranking between the national teams is significant. Argentina remain firmly in second place in the world, only behind Spain, reinforcing their status as a global powerhouse after a dominant qualifying campaign.

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When will the matches be played?

These matches, scheduled for March 27 and 31 in Argentina, were organized by the AFA so that Lionel Scaloni’s squad could receive support from their fans before traveling to the World Cup, and they could also represent a possible farewell for their top star, Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

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Argentina’s recent friendlies

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Argentina’s recent friendlies have been criticized due to the level of their opponents, which are not considered on par with what a world champion should face. It is also important to remember that they compete in what many consider the toughest qualifiers. These are the latest friendlies:

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5-0 Win vs Estonia

3-0 Win vs Honduras

3-0 Win vs Jamaica

5-0 Win vs UAE

2-0 Win vs Panama

7-0 Win vs Curazao

2-0 Win vs Australia

2-0 Win vs Indonesia

3-0 Win vs El Salvador

3-1 Win vs Costa Rica

1-0 Win vs Ecuador

4-1 Win vs Guatemala

1-0 Win vs Venezuela

6-0 Win vs Puerto Rico

2-0 Win vs Angola

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Why was the Finalissima not played?

It was ultimately the result of a series of decisions after the Doha venue was ruled out due to external security concerns, where AFA, Conmebol, UEFA and the RFEF proposed hosting options in their own countries instead of choosing neutral venues, which created tension on both sides, and with no agreement reached, the match was canceled, including controversial statements such as the Conmebol president declaring Argentina as champion.