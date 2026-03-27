Where to watch Argentina vs Mauritania live in the USA: International Friendly game

Argentina and Mauritania will face each other in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Argentina vs Mauritania online in the US on Fubo]

With the highly anticipated Finalissima showdown between Argentina and Spain officially scrapped, the Albiceleste are pivoting quickly, using this FIFA Matchday window to stay sharp ahead of the next FIFA World Cup. Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina now turns its attention to this friendly against Mauritania.

The African side that may not rank among CAF’s elite but enters with everything to gain. For Mauritania, this matchup represents a rare shot at testing themselves against the reigning world champions, setting the stage for a spirited performance against one of the sport’s biggest powers.

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When will the Argentina vs Mauritania match be played?

Argentina play against Mauritania in a 2026 friendly game this Friday, March 27, with the match kicking off at 7:15 PM (ET).

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Argentina vs Mauritania: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:15 PM

CT: 6:15 PM

MT: 5:15 PM

PT: 4:15 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Mauritania in the USA

This Friendly clash between Argentina and Mauritania will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect and ViX.