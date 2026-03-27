Why are Lionel Messi’s Argentina playing Mauritania instead of a higher-ranked team today?

Argentina will face Mauritania in a 2026 international friendly in Buenos Aires at La Bombonera, a match scheduled at the last minute after news broke that the Finalissima was canceled. From playing against the top-ranked FIFA team to facing Mauritania, which sits 105th in the global standings, the contrast is striking.

For their second friendly, expectations remain modest, as Zambia is ranked 85th. This situation reflects the uncertainty surrounding the Finalissima, which was ultimately canceled, despite Spain having already confirmed its own friendlies. The late organization left Argentina with limited options for high-level opponents.

This late scheduling means top-tier teams were already committed to other matches, forcing Argentina to select “what was left,” a scenario that has concerned the Argentine fan base. Since the Qatar World Cup final, the team has not faced a high-caliber opponent in nearly three and a half years of friendlies.

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Other friendlies Argentina played

Amid this backdrop, the matches against Mauritania (Friday, 27th at La Bombonera) and Zambia (31st at La Boca) are added to a list that includes unusual opponents such as Angola and Panama. Of all the friendlies played post-2022 World Cup, only Ecuador and the surprising Curacao will appear at the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the International Friendly match in 2025.

These matches have limited sporting stakes and are designed primarily to integrate younger players into the squad and strengthen team cohesion. Financial considerations also play a role, as organizing friendlies with lower-tier teams helps monetize the status of being world champions.

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Why there were no Europeans

European teams have commitments in the Nations League, the Euros, and qualifiers, making scheduling difficult. At the same time, no major African teams, such as Morocco, Senegal, or Cameroon, were available, nor were top sides from Asia or Concacaf.

A clear economic explanation also applies: Argentina’s appearance fee is very high, making it nearly impossible for organizers to invest in matches between two high-cost teams. Under the leadership of Chiqui Tapia, the AFA sets strict financial conditions, leveraging Argentina’s status as the world champion and taking advantage of Messi latest matches with the national team. This leads to selecting smaller opponents who require less investment but still gain prestige from playing against the reigning champion.