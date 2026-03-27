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Argentina vs Mauritania LIVE: Halftime! (2-0) 2026 international friendly

Argentina face Mauritania in the 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates as Lionel Messi returns to Buenos Aires. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Halftime!

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli /Getty ImagesEnzo Fernandez of Argentina.

Argentina face Mauritania in Buenos Aires at La Bombonera in a 2026 international friendly, as Lionel Messi returns home and Lionel Scaloni’s side prepare for the World Cup. Argentina step into this matchup against Marutania, instead of a higher-ranked team, after the Finalissima against Spain was canceled, turning this game into a key part of their final preparations on home soil. Halftime!

[Watch Argentina vs Mauritania live in the USA on Fubo]

Argentina organized two friendlies on short notice so fans can once again enjoy the world champions, with just 76 days remaining before they begin their title defense. Lionel Scaloni is expected to field mostly starters while also evaluating options, as this window represents the final opportunity to shape the definitive 26-player roster for the World Cup.

On the other side, Mauritania arrive in Buenos Aires led by Aritz Lopez Garai with hopes of pulling off a historic result against the world champions. They currently sit 115th in the FIFA rankings and recently dropped positions, but they have shown steady growth in recent African qualifiers. Known as the Lions of Chinguetti, they enter this matchup aiming to compete and make a statement on one of the biggest stages they have faced.

Expectation builds for Messi in the second half

La Bombonera grows louder as anticipation rises for Lionel Messi to enter in the second half, after Lionel Scaloni confirmed in the pre match press conference that he would feature in both friendlies. It remains to be seen when he will come on, either right at the start of the second half or around the 60 to 70 minute mark.

45' - Halftime! (2-0)

The first half comes to an end at La Bombonera, with Argentina in control and leading 2-0 after a solid performance against Mauritania.

45' - Argentina escape danger (2-0)

Argentina avoid conceding after a great strike from Diallo, who pounced on a rebound in the box following a free kick, but Dibu Martinez makes a strong save and holds the ball without giving away a second chance.

42' - Argentina keep up the pressure (2-0)

Argentina continue to press consistently, with Nico Paz and Thiago Almada driving the attack and linking up well with Nicolas Gonzalez and Julian Alvarez, while Acuña and Molina push forward to stretch the field and create more space.

37' - Yellow card for Ba (2-0)

Ba receives a yellow card after a hard foul on Nicolas Gonzalez, as Mauritania try to slow down Argentina’s attacking rhythm.

32' - GOOOOOOAL FOR ARGENTINA!! (2-0)

The free kick won by Nico Paz is taken by Nico Paz himself. He strikes it low past the side of the wall, and the bounce off the ground complicates the Mauritania goalkeeper and the ball ends up in the net.

30' - Free kick for Argentina (1-0)

Nico Paz wins a free kick for Argentina after a foul by Koita, giving the hosts another opportunity to create danger from a set piece.

27' - Enzo Fernandez denied, Argentina show signs of struggle (1-0)

Enzo Fernandez takes a shot from outside the box but it is saved, as Argentina begin to find the match more difficult despite their control. As a notable detail, Argentina are committing more fouls than Mauritania, struggling to recover the ball cleanly and often resorting to fouls after losing possession.

21' - Keita misses from distance (1-0)

Keita attempts a right footed shot from outside the box, but the effort goes wide and does not trouble Argentina.

17' - GOAL FOR ARGENTINA!! (1-0)

A great team play between Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada ends with Molina winning the flank and sending a low cross into the box, Enzo Fernandez arrives from deep with a diagonal run and finishes with ease.

15' - First real chance for Argentina (0-0)

Argentina create their first relatively clear chance after a through ball from Cuti Romero finds Nico Gonzalez, who gets a shot off, but it is saved by Diop.

14' - Argentina circulate possession (0-0)

Argentina maintain possession from one side to the other, controlling the tempo of the game, but they are not creating real danger as Mauritania stay compact and well organized at the back.

10' - Argentina push Mauritania deeper (0-0)

Argentina continue to dominate the match and keep pushing Mauritania’s defensive line further back, but there are flashes of danger from Mauritania, with Koita showing signs of creating a threat.

5' - Argentina free kick comes to nothing (0-0)

Argentina earn a free kick after a handball by Gassama, Thiago Almada takes it but the effort is cleared by the Mauritania defense.

3' - Argentina control possession early (0-0)

As expected, Argentina dominate possession and look for spaces to break down Mauritania’s defense, but despite the pressure, Mauritania remain organized in a solid block and keep their presence in midfield.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

The match kicks off at La Bombonera as Argentina and Mauritania begin their international friendly.

Teams take the field

Both teams enter the field for the pre match protocol greeting at La Bombonera, setting the stage for kickoff in Buenos Aires.

Mauritania starting XI

Mauritania start with the following lineup: Mamadou Diop; Ibrahima Keita, Aly Abeid, Lamine Ba, Jordan Lefort; Oumar Ngom, Maata Magassa, Djeidi Gassama, Beyatt Lekweiry, Aboubakary Koita; Mamadou Diallo.

Today's referees

AFA confirmed the officiating crew for Argentina’s match against Mauritania at La Bombonera, with Paraguayan referee Derlis Lopez set as the main official for the friendly.

Lopez will be joined by Roberto Cañete and Eduardo Britos, also from Paraguay, while Argentine official Nazareno Arasa will be in charge of VAR.

Today’s venue

La Bombonera, officially Estadio Alberto J Armando, is the iconic home of Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, opened in 1940. It is globally recognized for its horseshoe design with steep stands that seem to shake, turning it into one of the most unique stadiums in soccer. Located in La Boca, it currently holds around 57,000 spectators.

As a fun fact, the name La Bombonera comes from the stadium’s unusual shape. During construction, architect Viktor Sulcic noticed the design resembled a box of chocolates he had received as a gift, which ultimately inspired the nickname.

Argentina confirmed lineup

Argentina start with the following lineup: Dibu Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero, Marcos Senesi, Marcos Acuña; Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister, Nico Paz, Nico Gonzalez; Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada.

Is Lionel Messi playing?

The Argentine captain is reportedly not expected to be in the starting lineup. According to Argentine insider Gaston Edul, Lionel Scaloni has decided to manage the 38-year-old’s minutes ahead of the intense summer schedule. Lionel Messi is not expected to be in the starting XI tonight and will likely enter as a substitute in the second half.

Start time and how to watch

Argentina vs Mauritania will get underway at 7:15 PM ET (PT: 4:15 PM)

Watch this international friendly match between Argentina and Mauritania live in the USA on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect and ViX.

Argentina and Mauritania clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly match!

Argentina face Mauritania in Buenos Aires at La Bombonera, as Lionel Messi returns home in a key step toward World Cup preparation. Argentina arrive as the world champions, looking to fine-tune details, while Mauritania aim to make a statement against one of the top teams in the game.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Argentina and Mauritania go head-to-head in Buenos Aires.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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