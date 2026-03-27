Argentina vs Mauritania LIVE: Halftime! (2-0) 2026 international friendly

Argentina face Mauritania in Buenos Aires at La Bombonera in a 2026 international friendly, as Lionel Messi returns home and Lionel Scaloni’s side prepare for the World Cup. Argentina step into this matchup against Marutania, instead of a higher-ranked team, after the Finalissima against Spain was canceled, turning this game into a key part of their final preparations on home soil. Halftime!

[Watch Argentina vs Mauritania live in the USA on Fubo]

Argentina organized two friendlies on short notice so fans can once again enjoy the world champions, with just 76 days remaining before they begin their title defense. Lionel Scaloni is expected to field mostly starters while also evaluating options, as this window represents the final opportunity to shape the definitive 26-player roster for the World Cup.

On the other side, Mauritania arrive in Buenos Aires led by Aritz Lopez Garai with hopes of pulling off a historic result against the world champions. They currently sit 115th in the FIFA rankings and recently dropped positions, but they have shown steady growth in recent African qualifiers. Known as the Lions of Chinguetti, they enter this matchup aiming to compete and make a statement on one of the biggest stages they have faced.