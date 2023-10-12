Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers has the defending champions aiming to cruise through the competition. It involves Argentina facing Paraguay at Estadio Monumental. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Argentina have started in a perfect way their way to the next World Cup as they have secured a pair of victories. The main question mark is posed around Lionel Messi’s presence in the lineup considering he is just returning from injury. Despite his absence in their latest matchup, he scored the winning goal in the only match he has played thus far.
Paraguay have not been a very good team in the last few tournaments, so they must take advantage of the new format to grant a spot as six participants qualify directly. However, their beginning has been disappointing in the results they managed to achieve. Having just one point means they could be far behind if they don’t commence winning.
Argentina vs Paraguay: Kick-Off Time
Argentina will confront Paraguay at Estadio Monumental on Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers this Thursday, October 12.
Argentina: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Croatia: 1:00 AM (October 13)
France: 1:00 AM (October 13)
Ghana: 11:00 PM
Israel: 2:00 AM (October 13)
Kenya: 2:00 AM (October 13)
Malaysia: 7:00 AM (October 13)
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 12:00 AM (October 13)
Norway: 1:00 AM (October 13)
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM (October 13)
Serbia: 1:00 AM (October 13)
South Africa: 1:00 AM (October 13)
Spain: 1:00 AM (October 13)
United States: 7:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Argentina vs Paraguay in your country
Argentina: Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play
Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV 2, NOW NET e Claro
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
France: L’Equipe Web
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
International: FIFA+
Israel: Sport 4
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport
Mexico: ViX
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Paraguay: GEN
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar Plus+, Movistar+
United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO