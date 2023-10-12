Argentina vs Paraguay: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers has the defending champions aiming to cruise through the competition. It involves Argentina facing Paraguay at Estadio Monumental. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Argentina have started in a perfect way their way to the next World Cup as they have secured a pair of victories. The main question mark is posed around Lionel Messi’s presence in the lineup considering he is just returning from injury. Despite his absence in their latest matchup, he scored the winning goal in the only match he has played thus far.

Paraguay have not been a very good team in the last few tournaments, so they must take advantage of the new format to grant a spot as six participants qualify directly. However, their beginning has been disappointing in the results they managed to achieve. Having just one point means they could be far behind if they don’t commence winning.

Argentina vs Paraguay: Kick-Off Time

Argentina will confront Paraguay at Estadio Monumental on Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers this Thursday, October 12.

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 PM

Croatia: 1:00 AM (October 13)

France: 1:00 AM (October 13)

Ghana: 11:00 PM

Israel: 2:00 AM (October 13)

Kenya: 2:00 AM (October 13)

Malaysia: 7:00 AM (October 13)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 12:00 AM (October 13)

Norway: 1:00 AM (October 13)

Paraguay: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM (October 13)

Serbia: 1:00 AM (October 13)

South Africa: 1:00 AM (October 13)

Spain: 1:00 AM (October 13)

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Argentina vs Paraguay in your country

Argentina: Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV 2, NOW NET e Claro

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

France: L’Equipe Web

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

International: FIFA+

Israel: Sport 4

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport

Mexico: ViX

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Paraguay: GEN

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar Plus+, Movistar+

United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO