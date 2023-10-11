Bolivia vs Ecuador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

International soccer is back with an interesting double-fixture in the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. On Thursday, October 12, Bolivia welcome Ecuador to the high altitude of La Paz on Matchday 4 of the Conmebol tournament.

La Verde aim to turn up their level following a terrible start to the competition. Gustavo Costa’s men were destroyed by Brazil on the road, before losing 3-0 to Argentina in home soil.

La Tri, on the other hand, will be looking to claim their second consecutive victory. Felix Sanchez Bas’ side bounced back from an away defeat to the reigning world champions by taking down Uruguay at home. Will Ecuador make it back-to-back wins?

Bolivia vs Ecuador: Kick-Off Time

Bolivia and Ecuador will face each other on Thursday, October 12, at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz at 7 PM (ET). Check out the kick-off time in your country.

Argentina: 8 PM

Australia: 9 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 5 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 1 AM (Friday)

Bolivia: 7 PM

Brazil: 8 PM

Canada: 7 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 1 AM (Friday)

Denmark: 1 AM (Friday)

Ecuador: 6 PM

Egypt: 2 AM (Friday)

France: 1 AM (Friday)

Germany: 1 AM (Friday)

Ghana: 11 PM

Greece: 2 AM (Friday)

India: 4:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 7 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 12 AM (Friday)

Israel: 2 AM (Friday)

Italy: 1 AM (Friday)

Jamaica: 6 PM

Kenya: 2 AM (Friday)

Malaysia: 7 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 5 PM

Morocco: 12 AM (Friday)

Netherlands: 1 AM (Friday)

New Zealand: 11 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 12 AM (Friday)

Norway: 1 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 7 AM (Friday)

Poland: 1 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 12 AM (Friday)

Saudi Arabia: 2 AM (Friday)

Serbia: 1 AM (Friday)

Singapore: 7 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 1 AM (Friday)

Spain: 1 AM (Friday)

Sweden: 1 AM (Friday)

Switzerland: 1 AM (Friday)

UAE: 3 AM (Friday)

UK: 12 AM (Friday)

United States: 7 PM (ET)

How to Watch Bolivia vs Ecuador in your Country

Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Bolivia: FBF Play

Brazil: SporTV 5

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Ecuador: DGO, Canal del Futbol

International: FIFA+, YouTube, Bet365

United States: FIFA+