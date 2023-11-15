The international break is here with a thrilling double-header in the South American Qualifiers. Matchday 5 of the Conmebol competition will bring us a highly anticipated clash between familiar foes when Argentina welcome Uruguay to La Bombonera on Thursday, November 16.
[Watch Argentina vs Uruguay online free in the US on Fubo]
The reigning world champions have started the road towards the 2026 World Cup in great fashion, having won all four games so far. Lionel Messi and company are top of the standings with 12 points, five points clear of their upcoming opponents.
La Celeste have started the Marcelo Bielsa era on the right foot, claiming 7 points in their first four matches (W2 D1 L1). The upcoming game will probably be the most challenging fixture in a while for Uruguay, so it will be interesting to see what they can do at La Bombonera.
Argentina vs Uruguay: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9 PM
Australia: 11 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 6 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 1 AM (Friday)
Brazil: 9 PM
Canada: 7 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 1 AM (Friday)
Denmark: 1 AM (Friday)
Egypt: 2 AM (Friday)
France: 1 AM (Friday)
Germany: 1 AM (Friday)
Ghana: 12 AM (Friday)
Greece: 2 AM (Friday)
India: 5:30 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 8 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 12 AM (Friday)
Israel: 2 AM (Friday)
Italy: 1 AM (Friday)
Jamaica: 7 PM
Kenya: 3 AM (Friday)
Malaysia: 8 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 6 PM
Morocco: 1 AM (Friday)
Netherlands: 1 AM (Friday)
New Zealand: 1 PM (Friday)
Nigeria: 1 AM (Friday)
Norway: 1 AM (Friday)
Philippines: 8 AM (Friday)
Poland: 1 AM (Friday)
Portugal: 12 AM (Friday)
Saudi Arabia: 3 AM (Friday)
Serbia: 1 AM (Friday)
Singapore: 8 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 2 AM (Friday)
Spain: 1 AM (Friday)
Sweden: 1 AM (Friday)
Switzerland: 1 AM (Friday)
UAE: 4 AM (Friday)
UK: 12 AM (Friday)
United States: 7 PM (ET)
How to Watch Argentina vs Uruguay in your Country
Argentina: Televisión Pública, TyC Sports PlayTyC Sports Argentina
Belgium: Fanatiz
Brazil: SporTV 2Canais Globo NOW NET e Claro
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: Fanatiz
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: Fanatiz
Ghana: Startimes World FootballStarTimes App
International: Fanatiz International
Israel: Sport 2
Kenya: Startimes World Football Star Times App
Malaysia: Fanatiz, sooka Astro GoAstro Supersport
Netherlands: Fanatiz
New Zealand: Fanatiz
Nigeria: StarTimes AppStartimes World Football
Norway: VG+
Portugal: Sport TV2Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: Fanatiz
South Africa: StarTimes AppStartimes World Football
Spain: Movistar+ Movistar Liga de Campeones 3 Movistar Plus+
Switzerland: Fanatiz
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fanatiz, ViX, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos, HDNS Eventos 1, Montecable HD 1, TCC, AUF TV, Antel TV
* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.