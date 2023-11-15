Argentina vs Uruguay: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

The international break is here with a thrilling double-header in the South American Qualifiers. Matchday 5 of the Conmebol competition will bring us a highly anticipated clash between familiar foes when Argentina welcome Uruguay to La Bombonera on Thursday, November 16.

[Watch Argentina vs Uruguay online free in the US on Fubo]

The reigning world champions have started the road towards the 2026 World Cup in great fashion, having won all four games so far. Lionel Messi and company are top of the standings with 12 points, five points clear of their upcoming opponents.

La Celeste have started the Marcelo Bielsa era on the right foot, claiming 7 points in their first four matches (W2 D1 L1). The upcoming game will probably be the most challenging fixture in a while for Uruguay, so it will be interesting to see what they can do at La Bombonera.

Argentina vs Uruguay: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9 PM

Australia: 11 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 6 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 1 AM (Friday)

Brazil: 9 PM

Canada: 7 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 1 AM (Friday)

Denmark: 1 AM (Friday)

Egypt: 2 AM (Friday)

France: 1 AM (Friday)

Germany: 1 AM (Friday)

Ghana: 12 AM (Friday)

Greece: 2 AM (Friday)

India: 5:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 8 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 12 AM (Friday)

Israel: 2 AM (Friday)

Italy: 1 AM (Friday)

Jamaica: 7 PM

Kenya: 3 AM (Friday)

Malaysia: 8 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 6 PM

Morocco: 1 AM (Friday)

Netherlands: 1 AM (Friday)

New Zealand: 1 PM (Friday)

Nigeria: 1 AM (Friday)

Norway: 1 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 8 AM (Friday)

Poland: 1 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 12 AM (Friday)

Saudi Arabia: 3 AM (Friday)

Serbia: 1 AM (Friday)

Singapore: 8 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 2 AM (Friday)

Spain: 1 AM (Friday)

Sweden: 1 AM (Friday)

Switzerland: 1 AM (Friday)

UAE: 4 AM (Friday)

UK: 12 AM (Friday)

United States: 7 PM (ET)

How to Watch Argentina vs Uruguay in your Country

Argentina: Televisión Pública, TyC Sports PlayTyC Sports Argentina

Belgium: Fanatiz

Brazil: SporTV 2Canais Globo NOW NET e Claro

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: Fanatiz

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: Fanatiz

Ghana: Startimes World FootballStarTimes App

International: Fanatiz International

Israel: Sport 2

Kenya: Startimes World Football Star Times App

Malaysia: Fanatiz, sooka Astro GoAstro Supersport

Netherlands: Fanatiz

New Zealand: Fanatiz

Nigeria: StarTimes AppStartimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Portugal: Sport TV2Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: Fanatiz

South Africa: StarTimes AppStartimes World Football

Spain: Movistar+ Movistar Liga de Campeones 3 Movistar Plus+

Switzerland: Fanatiz

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fanatiz, ViX, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos, HDNS Eventos 1, Montecable HD 1, TCC, AUF TV, Antel TV

* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.