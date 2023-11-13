How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The November international break is here, with a must-watch rivalry in the Conmebol Qualifiers. Argentina and Uruguay face off on Matchday 5 of the South American tournament, aiming to continue paving the way towards the 2026 World Cup.

La Albiceleste started the competition on the right foot, winning all four games so far. With Lionel Messi leading the team, the reigning world champions aim to continue stringing good results together.

La Celeste, on the other hand, are starting a new process under Marcelo Bielsa following their disappointing group stage exit at Qatar 2022. So far so good for El Loco, as Uruguay are second behind Argentina with 7 points.

Last time out, Lionel Scaloni’s team beat Peru 2-0 in Lima, whereas Uruguay pulled off a 2-0 victory against Brazil in Montevideo. Who will get the upper hand this time?

When will Argentina vs Uruguay be played?

Argentina and Uruguay will face each other on Thursday, November 16, at 7 PM (ET) at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

Argentina vs Uruguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay in the US

The game between Argentina and Uruguay will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.