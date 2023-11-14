Matchday 5 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will bring us a must-watch game between Argentina and Uruguay. On Thursday, November 16, the defending world champions host La Celeste at La Bombonera aiming to extend their winning streak.

Lionel Scaloni‘s men arrive in the November international break in high spirits, having won all four games in the Conmebol qualifying so far. Argentina head into this clash atop the standings without conceding a single goal.

Uruguay, on the other hand, are second on the table, five points shy of their upcoming opponents. The two-time world champs are starting a new era under Marcelo Bielsa, who has already led them to massive wins over Brazil and Chile. But will they pull off a shock in Buenos Aires?

Argentina’s predicted lineup

With Lionel Messi leading the pack, Scaloni has some doubts in regard to the lineup. The biggest question may be on the left wing, as the coach has yet to decide whether Angel Di Maria or Nicolas Gonzalez will start.

The striker position also looks up for grabs, with Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez battling it out for the No. 9 shirt this week. The rest of the team would remain untouched.

Argentina’s probable starting 11: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Ángel Di María/Nicolás González, Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez/Lautaro Martínez

Uruguay’s possible starting XI

The biggest news about Bielsa’s squad for this international window is the return of Luis Suarez to the national team. The veteran striker had initially been overlooked by El Loco in the previous four games, but now looks ready to win a spot.

However, the former Barcelona star would start on the bench for this clash. Uruguay will also welcome back Rodrigo Bentancur and Guillermo Varela, while Jose Maria Gimenez has already served a suspension from Qatar 2022.

Uruguay’s predicted lineup: Sergio Rochet; Nahitan Nández, Ronald Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathias Olivera; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Nicolás De La Cruz; Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Núñez, Maximiliano Araujo.