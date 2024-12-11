Bill Belichick is back on the road. The six-time Super Bowl champion has agreed to become the new head coach of the UNC Tar Heels, signing a lucrative contract that surpasses some coaches’ deals in the NFL.

Earlier this year, the New England Patriots ended their long-lasting relationship with Bill Belichick. He was hired as head coach in 2000, but the AFC East team never imagined what he would do for the franchise.

Belichick won six Super Bowl titles during his 23-year tenure with the Patriots. However, his last seasons were not the best prompting the club to part ways with him earlier this year.

Report: Bill Belichick will sign a lucrative deal to join the UNC Tar Heels

After the Patriots ended their partnership with Bill Belichick, many wondered where he would coach next. Many expected him to receive many offers from NFL teams, but it was very different from that.

According to reports, Belichick almost joined the Atlanta Falcons. Nevertheless, the club didn’t continue with this plan, as it was reported that he wanted to take control over many things and the front office was worried about giving him too much power.

After no NFL team signed him for the 2024 season, Bill Belichick became a football analyst for The CW Network. He also had some appearances on ESPN on ‘The Manning Cast’ and ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’

However, Bill Belichick wanted to coach again. The 72-year-old was reportedly interested in returning to the NFL but, as no club approached him, he was reached out by the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA to become their coach.

Bill Belichick, former head coach of the New England Patriots

The legendary coach didn’t hesitate to accept this job. He handed over a 400-page manual to the institution to create a better program, and the school also made him an attractive offer he couldn’t refuse.

According to Ralph D. Russo of The Athletic, Bill Belichick will sign a 3-year, $30 million contract with UNC. If he was in the NFL, he would be the 10th-best paid coach, above Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald and below Bills’ Sean McDermott.

Who are the best-paid NFL coaches?

The UNC Tar Heels offered Bill Belichick a lucrative deal that no NFL club was willing to match, apparently. He would be among the top 10 best-paid coaches in the league, but not too far from the top 5.

As of today, Chiefs’ Andy Reid is the best-paid coach in the NFL with $20 million per season. He is followed closely by Broncos’ Sean Payton ($18 million) and Steelers’ Mike Tomlin ($16 million).

