Argentina's hilarious strategy to get Lionel Messi on the bench vs. Bolivia

Argentina overcame the high altitude of La Paz to claim a commanding 3-0 win over Bolivia on Matchday 2 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. This time, Lionel Messi watched the action from the sidelines.

The 36-year-old traveled with the team after helping La Albiceleste beat Ecuador with a free-kick goal, but didn’t take part in training. In the end, Lionel Scaloni agreed to give him much-needed rest.

Messi had no time to stop since joining Inter Miami, having played 11 games in six weeks. But since Leo wasn’t included as a substitute, Argentina found another way to get him authorization to be on the bench.

Messi signs as an auxiliary for the Bolivia-Argentina game

According to Maximiliano Grillo of TNT Sports, Lionel Messi signed the match sheet of the Bolivia – Argentina game as an auxiliary to be allowed to sit on the substitutes’ bench.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has so far scored 11 goals in 11 appearances for Inter Miami.

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup?

Though Lionel Messi said he doesn’t see himself playing in the next World Cup, it’s still too soon to tell.

First of all, Argentina have to secure their spot, of course. Besides, Scaloni and Leo’s teammates have made it clear they’d like him to stay.