Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann fined $150K for chainsaw attack

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was fined $150,000 and found guilty of property damage and attempted fraud after using a chainsaw to damage a neighbor's garage.

Jens Lehmann played six seasons in two stints with Arsenal and was capped by Germany 61 times, providing heroics during the 2006 World Cup. Lehmann retired in 2011 and, for the most part, has lived a pretty quiet life off the field.

That all changed in the summer of 2022 when the former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper attacked his neighbor’s garage with a chainsaw, resulting in a nearly two-year ordeal.

The courts found Lehmann guilty of property damage and attempted fraud, and he has been fined a total of $150,000. Lehmann was not only fined but was ordered to serve a 10-month suspended prison sentence; in the end, the 54-year-old settled with his neighbor for around $67,000 and resolved issues related to unpaid parking fees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jens Lehmann’s Legal Issues



Jens Lehmann’s legal representative confirmed that their client accepts responsibility for the whole ordeal, and even though Jens Lehmann settled out of court and criminal charges were dropped, the original guilty verdict remains binding.

Jens Lehmann with Arsenal

Advertisement

Recently, his driver’s license was confiscated after he was stopped for alleged drunk-driving while attending Oktoberfest. Lehmann reportedly appeared intoxicated, leading to further testing at a police station.

Advertisement

Jens Lehmann had a distinguished career marked by notable achievements in both club and international football. He began his professional journey with Schalke 04 in 1988, later playing for clubs like AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, where he won the Bundesliga title. However, Lehmann is best known for his time at Arsenal, where he was a key player from 2003 to 2008. He played a crucial role in the club’s historic 2003-04 season, helping them achieve an unbeaten league campaign, earning the nickname “The Invincibles.”

Advertisement

see also USMNT: Gio Reyna super sub at Borussia Dortmund?

Lehmann’s international career was equally impressive, representing Germany in multiple tournaments, including the 2006 FIFA World Cup, where he helped the team reach the semifinals.