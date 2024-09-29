Trending topics:
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka names Cristiano Ronaldo as his favorite soccer player of all time

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite soccer player.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Atalanta BC and Arsenal FC
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesBukayo Saka of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Atalanta BC and Arsenal FC

By Gianni Taina

As Arsenal continue their push to challenge Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League, one of their standout players, 23-year-old Bukayo Saka, has openly expressed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent Amazon Prime Video Sport segment where he answered quickfire questions, the English winger didn’t hesitate to name Ronaldo as his favorite player growing up.

This isn’t the first time Saka has spoken highly of Ronaldo. In an interview with Adam Talks, Saka shared his excitement about being handed the No. 7 jersey, just like his childhood idol.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was my idol growing up. He wore—still wears—the number 7. He’s CR7,” Saka said. “It was a dream come true for me to be given the number 7, and I’m trying to achieve some of the things he’s done, especially for my club.”

He continued, “With the 7, I’m going to try to accomplish big things with this club because they showed a lot of faith in me by giving me that number, considering all the legends who’ve worn it before me.”

Zidane picks CR7 as the greatest player ever

Back in 2017, legendary French manager Zinedine Zidane, while coaching Real Madrid, lavished praise on Ronaldo after the Portuguese star secured another Ballon d’Or, edging out Lionel Messi in one of soccer’s most heated rivalries.

“Cristiano is the greatest player in the history of football. Many players have made history, but what he has achieved, no one else has done. The numbers speak for themselves, it’s truly remarkable,” said Zidane.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

