Arsenal vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Friendly match in your country

Arsenal will play against Barcelona this Wednesday, July 26 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The upcoming game features two teams that had a challenging 2022/2023 season and are eager to strive for more success. On Barcelona’s side, despite winning La Liga, they fell short in their pursuit of international cups, which is typically a primary objective for the team. In light of this, the “Cules”are now focused on thorough preparation, engaging in friendlies like the one against Arsenal.

On the other hand, the English team also had a disappointing season. Although they were the leaders of the Premier League for a significant part of the 2022/2023 season, they narrowly missed out on the title in the final Matchdays, with Manchester City taking the crown. This year, the “Gunners” are determined to seek revenge and achieve greater success.

Arsenal vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Canada: 10:30 PM

Croatia: 4:30 AM (July 27)

France: 4:30 AM (July 27)

Germany: 4:30 AM (July 27)

Israel: 5:30 AM (July 27)

Italy: 4:30 AM (July 27)

Malaysia: 10:30 AM (July 27)

Mexico: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 3:30 AM (July 27)

Serbia: 4:30 AM (July 27)

Spain: 4:30 AM (July 27)

Sweden: 4:30 AM (July 27)

Switzerland: 4:30 AM (July 27)

Arsenal vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

France: The Team Web

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: arsenal.com

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Summer

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: TV3

Sweden: Sport Blade Play

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra.