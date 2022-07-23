In a 2022 summer pre-season friendly game, Arsenal will face Chelsea. Find here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Two of the most important teams in England, Arsenal and Chelsea will play this summer friendly (in which the Florida Cup is at stake) in preparation for what will be the 2022/2023 season, and here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country.

Chelsea's last season was a very intense one. They were expected to fight for all the competitions ahead of them, as in fact happened, but also to win them, something that did not happen. The unfair sanctions against them were a determining factor that of course moved to the sporting level. Today, without sanctions, they want to return to being the dominant team they were in the 2020/2021 season.

On the Arsenal side, they will seek to return to being a strong team that can fight for more ambitious goals. Last season, although they had some good performances, they were not enough to, for example, qualify for the UEFA Champions League. This season they will seek to improve what was done in 2021/2022.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal will face Chelsea in this 2022 summer friendly game today, Saturday July 23 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Australia: 10 AM (24 July)

Bangladesh: 6 AM (24 July)

Botswana: 2 AM (24 July)

Brazil: 9 PM

Brunei: 8 AM (24 July)

Burundi: 2 AM (24 July)

Cameroon: 1 AM (24 July)

Eswatini: 2 AM (24 July)

Ethiopia: 3 AM (24 July)

Gambia: 12 AM (24 July)

Ghana: 12 AM (24 July)

India: 5:30 AM (24 July)

Italy: 2 AM (24 July)

Kenya: 3 AM (24 July)

Lesotho: 2 AM (24 July)

Liberia: 12 AM (24 July)

Malawi: 2 AM (24 July)

Malaysia: 8 AM (24 July)

Malta: 2 AM (24 July)

Mauritius: 2 AM (24 July)

Namibia: 2 AM (24 July)

Netherlands: 2 AM (24 July)

Nigeria: 1 AM (24 July)

Pakistan: 5 AM (24 July)

Portugal: 1 AM (24 July)

Rwanda: 2 AM (24 July)

Sierra Leone: 12 AM (24 July)

South Africa: 2 AM (24 July)

South Sudan: 2 AM (24 July)

Sri Lanka: 5:30 AM (24 July)

Sudan: 2 AM (24 July)

Tanzania: 3 AM (24 July)

Uganda: 3 AM (24 July)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Zambia: 1 AM (24 July)

Zimbabwe: 1 AM (24 July)

Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil: TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

International: The 5th Stand, Onefootball, chelseafc.com, arsenal.com

Italia: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Pakistan: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United States: ESPN+

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

