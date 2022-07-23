Two of the most important teams in England, Arsenal and Chelsea will play this summer friendly (in which the Florida Cup is at stake) in preparation for what will be the 2022/2023 season, and here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country.
Chelsea's last season was a very intense one. They were expected to fight for all the competitions ahead of them, as in fact happened, but also to win them, something that did not happen. The unfair sanctions against them were a determining factor that of course moved to the sporting level. Today, without sanctions, they want to return to being the dominant team they were in the 2020/2021 season.
On the Arsenal side, they will seek to return to being a strong team that can fight for more ambitious goals. Last season, although they had some good performances, they were not enough to, for example, qualify for the UEFA Champions League. This season they will seek to improve what was done in 2021/2022.
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Arsenal will face Chelsea in this 2022 summer friendly game today, Saturday July 23 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Australia: 10 AM (24 July)
Bangladesh: 6 AM (24 July)
Botswana: 2 AM (24 July)
Brazil: 9 PM
Brunei: 8 AM (24 July)
Burundi: 2 AM (24 July)
Cameroon: 1 AM (24 July)
Eswatini: 2 AM (24 July)
Ethiopia: 3 AM (24 July)
Gambia: 12 AM (24 July)
Ghana: 12 AM (24 July)
India: 5:30 AM (24 July)
Italy: 2 AM (24 July)
Kenya: 3 AM (24 July)
Lesotho: 2 AM (24 July)
Liberia: 12 AM (24 July)
Malawi: 2 AM (24 July)
Malaysia: 8 AM (24 July)
Malta: 2 AM (24 July)
Mauritius: 2 AM (24 July)
Namibia: 2 AM (24 July)
Netherlands: 2 AM (24 July)
Nigeria: 1 AM (24 July)
Pakistan: 5 AM (24 July)
Portugal: 1 AM (24 July)
Rwanda: 2 AM (24 July)
Sierra Leone: 12 AM (24 July)
South Africa: 2 AM (24 July)
South Sudan: 2 AM (24 July)
Sri Lanka: 5:30 AM (24 July)
Sudan: 2 AM (24 July)
Tanzania: 3 AM (24 July)
Uganda: 3 AM (24 July)
United States: 8 PM (ET)
Zambia: 1 AM (24 July)
Zimbabwe: 1 AM (24 July)
Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil: TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
International: The 5th Stand, Onefootball, chelseafc.com, arsenal.com
Italia: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Pakistan: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United States: ESPN+
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA