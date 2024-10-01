Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

Arsenal vs PSG: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal face PSG in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice
© IMAGO / Every Second MediaArsenal midfielder Declan Rice

By Leonardo Herrera

Arsenal face off against PSG in league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans can catch all the action either on TV or through various online streaming platforms. Be sure to check the specific viewing options available in your country to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this exciting matchup.

[Watch Arsenal vs PSG live in the USA on Paramount+]

In a highly anticipated matchup, two of Europe’s premier rivals, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, are set to clash, each vying for dominance in the Champions League. PSG started their campaign on a shaky note, managing a narrow 1-0 win over Girona that came courtesy of an own goal in the dying moments of the match.

Arsenal, recognized as one of the top contenders in the Premier League, are equally determined to assert themselves on the Champions League. After a goalless draw with Atalanta in their opening match, the Gunners are eager to secure their first win of the tournament.

Arsenal vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 2)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 2)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 2)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, FOX Sports 3 ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIVCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 1Germany: DAZN GermanyIndia: JioTV, Sony LIVIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 IndonesiaInternational: Sport 24Ireland: Talks port Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 LiveNetherlands: Ziggo Sport 2Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1Portugal: DAZN PortugalSouth Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports EnglishUK: Amazon Prime Video, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 LiveUSA: Paramount+, ViX

