Trending topics:
Copa Libertadores

Arturo Vidal with a horrific night in River Plate - Colo Colo’s Copa Libertadores match

In the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, Arturo Vidal played the clown, talking before the match and then having a horrific performance as River Plate claimed the series.

Arturo Vidal against River Plate
© IMAGOArturo Vidal against River Plate

By Kelvin Loyola

Arturo Vidal did a lot of talking during the quarterfinal tie between his Colo Colo and River Plate in the Copa Libertadores. On paper, the series was a tight affair, with a 1-1 draw in Chile and a 1-0 win by River Plate in Argentina.

Arturo Vidal spent the week hyping up the match, stating he would score his nicest goal for Colo Colo on Tuesday evening, and making a point to taunt River fans by taking a picture with a Boca Juniors kit before the second leg of their quarterfinal series.

Vidal received a harsh welcome at River Plate’s Estadio Más Monumental, being jeered during warm-ups, where the former Inter Milan midfielder made gestures to the crowd. Then his night got progressively worse.

Advertisement

Arturo Vidal’s post-game comments after the River Plate match

During the match, despite Colo Colo having over 60% of the possession, it was Arturo Vidal himself who defended a play poorly and kept River Plate’s striker Facundo Colidio onside for the game’s only goal.

Advertisement

Later, while trying to pressure River Plate’s goalkeeper Franco Armani, Vidal was planted on the ground as the World Cup winner dribbled past the at-times animated Vidal.

Advertisement

Despite a few encounters with other players and being at fault for his team’s loss, Vidal left the stadium making gestures to the crowd and then stating a conspiracy theory that Conmebol is favoring River Plate.

They said we were going to fall behind. Did you see how we pushed them back? The goalkeeper, who is a world champion, started wasting time from the very first minute. We made them look bad. At times, we were much better than them. We leave with our heads held high.

Advertisement

“They set up this final here for them. The coach had never made changes for a derby, but he did the other day because he was afraid of us. We showed better football than they did.”

Arturo Vidal gets medieval unveiling from Colo Colo

see also

Arturo Vidal gets medieval unveiling from Colo Colo

River Plate will now play the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores against a Brazilian side to be determined.

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola
Soccer

Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance
NFL

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback
MLB

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo