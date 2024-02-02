After a storied career playing in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Brazil, Arturo Vidal is back in his home country of Chile and suiting up for the country’s biggest team, Colo Colo.



Vidal was recently with Athletico Paranaense in Brazil but his time at the club was hampered by a knee injury that reduced the former Barcelona midfielder to just 9 games.



Now with Colo Colo, Vidal signed a one-year deal and will be one of the faces for a side that is coached by Jorge Almirón of Boca Juniors fame and has Uruguayan defender Alan Saldivia, and national teamers Fernando de Paul and Vicente Pizarro in the squad.

Arturo Vidal gets king’s welcome at Colo Colo



Arturo Vidal arrived at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano via helicopter. Once he stepped out in the middle of the field, knights on horseback came out to greet their new “king”. Later Vidal would get on a horse and ride it to the delight of the supporters.



Vidal would place a crown on his head and later greet all the fans on a black horse. Vidal without question is the biggest name player playing in the Chilean first division.



About Colo Colo



Colo Colo is Chile’s biggest club, Los Albos has won 33 Primera División de Chile titles, more than any other Chilean club and a record thirteen Copa Chile titles.



It was the first Chilean team to win a continental tournament, winning the 1991 Copa Libertadores. The following year, the club went on to win a further two international titles: the 1992 Recopa Sudamericana and the 1992 Copa Interamericana.