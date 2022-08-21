AS Roma will face Cremonese for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

AS Roma will receive Cremonese in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial).

The last champions of the Conference League had a great start in this 2022/2023 season of Serie A. It was a 1-0 victory as visitors to Salernitana. Mourinho's team, since the title obtained last season, has generated good expectations and of course they want to fulfill them based on victories.

Contrary to what happened with their rivals in this game, Cremonese did not have a great start. It was a 3-2 defeat against Fiorentina, in a game that they lost very painfully since the third goal of the victory was converted in the fifth minute added. Now they will look to put this bad game behind them and concentrate on playing a good game against the tough AS Roma.

AS Roma vs Cremonese: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma will play against Cremonese for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Monday, August 22 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Australia: 2:30 AM (August 23)

Bahamas: 12:30 PM

Bangladesh: 8:30 PM

Barbados: 12:30 PM

Belize: 10:30 AM

Botswana: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Brunei: 12:30 AM (August 23)

Burundi: 6:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Eswatini: 6:30 PM

Ethiopia: 7:30 PM

Fiji: 4:30 AM (23 August)

France: 6:30 PM

Gambia: 4:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Guyana: 12:30 PM

India: 10 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Lesotho: 6:30 PM

Liberia: 4:30 PM

Malawi: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 23)

Malta: 6:30 PM

Mauritius: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Namibia: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (23 August)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Pakistan: 9:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 2:30 AM (23 August)

Philippines: 12:30 AM (August 23)

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Rwanda: 6:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (August 23)

Solomon Islands: 3:30 AM (23 August)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Sudan: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 10 PM

Sudan: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM

AS Roma vs Cremonese: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Barbados: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPN Norte

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Brunei: beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Gabon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Gambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Sports TV2, Sports TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY

Spain: #Let's go

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, STARZPLAY

Eswatini: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), FuboTV (free trial)

Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

