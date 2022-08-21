AS Roma will receive Cremonese in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial).
The last champions of the Conference League had a great start in this 2022/2023 season of Serie A. It was a 1-0 victory as visitors to Salernitana. Mourinho's team, since the title obtained last season, has generated good expectations and of course they want to fulfill them based on victories.
Contrary to what happened with their rivals in this game, Cremonese did not have a great start. It was a 3-2 defeat against Fiorentina, in a game that they lost very painfully since the third goal of the victory was converted in the fifth minute added. Now they will look to put this bad game behind them and concentrate on playing a good game against the tough AS Roma.
AS Roma vs Cremonese: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma will play against Cremonese for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Monday, August 22 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
AS Roma vs Cremonese: TV Channel and Live Streaming
