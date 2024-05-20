Atalanta will face Bayer Leverkusen in what will the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League final. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Atalanta will face off against Bayer Leverkusen for the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League final. To keep you informed and prepared for this eagerly anticipated match, here are the potential lineups for both teams, setting the stage for what promises to be an enthralling encounter you won’t want to miss.

The Europa League will have soon it’s grand final, and this year’s competition promises to be truly exciting. Two formidable teams are set to compete for the trophy. On one side are Atalanta, currently fifth in Serie A and aspiring to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League.

The Italians have delivered impressive performances throughout the tournament, eliminating several strong teams, with Liverpool being a notable example. Their rivals are the undefeated Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen, who are looking to crown an excellent season with yet another title.

Atalanta probable lineup

Atalanta, which have already given several surprises this tournament, will once again seek to surprise an a priori superior rival.

Atalanta possible lineup: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Scalvini; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere; Scamacca.

Bayer Leverkusen probable lineup

Bayer Leverkusen know that they are the favorites, but they will try not to get overconfident and add a new title to a great season for them.

Bayer Leverkusen possible lineup: Kovar; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Schick.