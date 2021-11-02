Atalanta play against Manchester United today at the Stadio di Bergamo for a Group F game of the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. Full details about how to watch the game in the US, the preview, information, prediction and odds.

Atalanta and Manchester United meet in the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. This game will take place at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo today, November 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM (ET). The Red Devils clinched a 3-2 victory over the Italian side in their last UCL encounter at Old Trafford, in one of the most exciting games of the week. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including date, the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Atalanta need to win a couple of games to steal the 2nd spot from Villarreal in Group F as both teams have four points in the standings. The first game at the group stage for Atalanta was a 2-2 draw against Villarreal. The most recent game was a loss in England.

Manchester United are leading Group F despite poor results in the domestic league, they won two games in the group stage against Atalanta and Villarreal. After this game Manchester United plays against Villarreal and Young Boys.

Atalanta vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy.

Atalanta vs Manchester United: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Atalanta vs Manchester United: Storylines

Atalanta are in the 5th spot of Serie A with 19 points and 5-4-2, they have a negative record playing at home in the domestic league with one win, three draws and two losses. The most recent home game was a 2-2 draw against Lazio, and the last victory was against Young Boys in the UCL group stage. Atalanta are scoring an average of 1.82 goals per game in Serie A.

Manchester United proved to be in good shape in a recent win against Tottenham 3-0 on the road for Matchweek 10 in the 2021 Premier League. As group leaders in the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League they have scored 6 goals for an average of 2.00 goals per game, but the team has allowed 1.66 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atalanta vs Manchester United in the U.S.

This UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 game for the Group F will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Atalanta vs Manchester United: Predictions And Odds

Atalanta are underdogs at home with +0.25 ATS and +191 moneyline at FanDuel, they have good average goals at home but the visitors are the leaders of the group with an almost perfect record. Manchester United are favorites with -0.25 goal to cover and +134 moneyline, the draw is offered at +291 and the totals at +291. The best pick for this Champions League game is: Draw +291.



FanDuel Atalanta +0.25 / +191 Draw / Totals +291 / 3.25 Manchester United -0.25 / +134

* Odds via FanDuel