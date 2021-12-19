Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid will advance their match of the matchady 21 of this 2021/22 La Liga season at the San Mames Stadium, Bilbao. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this La Liga game in the US.

Athletic Bilbao will host Real Madrid (current La Liga leader) in a match valid for matchday 21 of this 2021/22 La Liga season at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country. Here you can find all you need to know, such us when, where, at what time, and how to watch this this La Liga game matchday 21.

This game was to be played on January 19, 2022, however, La Liga has decided to advance it. The reason for this is that both Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao would have knockout rounds of the Copa del Rey round of 16 on that date in the event that they exceed the round of 32. It should also be noted that these two teams (together with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid) play the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia between January 12 and 16, which also complicates La Liga dates.

On the local side, they have beaten Betis 3-2, which brought them closer to the qualifying zone of the Europa League, one of the objectives that Bilbao's team can aspire to at this time. In the case of Madrid, it remains the leader of La Liga, although if Sevilla manages to beat Barcelona this Tuesday, December 21, they will be very close to the “Merengues”.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Date

This game between Athletic Club and Real Madrid corresponding to La Liga matchday 21, which was originally supposed to be played on January 19, 2022 but due to other competitions to be played on the same date, it was brought forward for this year, will take place on Wednesday, December 22 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid

This match of matchay 21 (originally scheduled for January 19, 2022 and rescheduled due to calendar issues) that Real Madrid, La Liga leaders, and Athletic Club Bilbao must advance for this Wednesday, December 22, will be broadcast in the US by on ESPN+.

