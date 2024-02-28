Athletic Club welcome Atletico de Madrid to San Mames in the second leg of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday, February 29, aiming to build on their first leg win in the Spanish capital.
After taking down Barcelona in the quarterfinals, Ernesto Valverde’s men head into the rematch with a one-goal advantage thanks to Alex Berenguer’s winner at the Civitas Metropolitano on February 7.
The Colchoneros, however, will make sure to put up a fight before throwing in the towel. Diego Simeone’s side knocked out crosstown rivals Real Madrid in the Round of 16 before eliminating Sevilla. So now, Atletico Madrid want to build on those triumphs and go the distance in the competition.
Athletic Club vs Atletico de Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 (EDT)
Cameroon: 9:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
India: 2 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 4:30 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 8:30 PM PM
Israel: 10:30 PM PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Jamaica: 3:30 PM
Kenya: 11:30 PM
Malaysia: 4:30 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Morocco: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 9:30 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
Philippines: 4:30 AM (Friday)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 4:30 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 10:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM (Friday)
UK: 8:30 PM PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
How to Watch Athletic Club vs Atletico de Madrid in your Country
* Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, GUIGO, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Sport LIVE
France: L’Equipe, Molotov
Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: Startimes World Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: FanCode
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+, RCTI
International: Bet365, Shahid, YouTube
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Antenna 3
Jamaica: RUSH
Kenya: Startimes World Football
Mexico: Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: Startimes World Football
Norway: VG+
Philippines: RCTI+
Poland: TVP Sport
Portugal: Sport TV
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
South Africa: Startimes World Football
Spain: ETB 1, Movistar+, RTVE.es, Movistar Liga de Campeones, TVE La 1, fuboTV España, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
United States: ESPN+
SURVEY Who will win the match?
Who will win the match?
ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE