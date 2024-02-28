Athletic Club vs Atletico de Madrid: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 29, 2024

Athletic Club welcome Atletico de Madrid to San Mames in the second leg of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday, February 29, aiming to build on their first leg win in the Spanish capital.

After taking down Barcelona in the quarterfinals, Ernesto Valverde’s men head into the rematch with a one-goal advantage thanks to Alex Berenguer’s winner at the Civitas Metropolitano on February 7.

The Colchoneros, however, will make sure to put up a fight before throwing in the towel. Diego Simeone’s side knocked out crosstown rivals Real Madrid in the Round of 16 before eliminating Sevilla. So now, Atletico Madrid want to build on those triumphs and go the distance in the competition.

Athletic Club vs Atletico de Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 (EDT)

Cameroon: 9:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Egypt: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

India: 2 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 4:30 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 8:30 PM PM

Israel: 10:30 PM PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 3:30 PM

Kenya: 11:30 PM

Malaysia: 4:30 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Morocco: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

New Zealand: 9:30 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Norway: 9:30 PM

Philippines: 4:30 AM (Friday)

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Singapore: 4:30 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 10:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM (Friday)

UK: 8:30 PM PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

How to Watch Athletic Club vs Atletico de Madrid in your Country

* Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, GUIGO, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Sport LIVE

France: L’Equipe, Molotov

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: Startimes World Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: FanCode

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+, RCTI

International: Bet365, Shahid, YouTube

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Antenna 3

Jamaica: RUSH

Kenya: Startimes World Football

Mexico: Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Startimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Philippines: RCTI+

Poland: TVP Sport

Portugal: Sport TV

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: Startimes World Football

Spain: ETB 1, Movistar+, RTVE.es, Movistar Liga de Campeones, TVE La 1, fuboTV España, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

United States: ESPN+