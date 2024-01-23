Athletic Club will face off against Barcelona this Wednesday, January 24 in what will be the quarterfinals of the 2023/2024 Copa del Rey. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Barcelona, after a somewhat challenging start to 2024, is eager to turn things around and compete fiercely in the remaining competitions. One such competition is the Copa del Rey, where they are undeniably among the top contenders.
The “Cule” team aims to reach the semifinals, and to achieve that, they must overcome the formidable Athletic Bilbao. The Basque team currently holds the fifth position in La Liga and is confident in delivering a strong performance to surpass the Catalan team in this challenging encounter.
Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM (January 25)
Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (January 25)
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
India: 2:00 AM
Indonesia: 4:30 AM (January 25)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Jamaica: 3:30 PM
Kenya: 10:30 PM
Malaysia: 4:30 AM (January 25)
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Morocco: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 8:30 AM (January 25)
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
Philippines: 9:30 AM (January 25)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM
Serbia: 8:30 PM
Singapore: 4:30 AM (January 25)
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM (January 25)
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Athletic Club vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: Sport LIVE
France: Molotov, L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: Startimes World Football
India: FanCode
International: YouTube, Bet365, Shahid
Kenya: Startimes World Football
Mexico: Sky HD Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Nigeria: Startimes World Football
Norway: VG+
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
South Africa: Startimes World Football
Spain: TVE La 1, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
USA: ESPN+