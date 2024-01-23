Athletic Club vs Barcelona: How to Watch on January 24, 2024, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country

Athletic Club will face off against Barcelona this Wednesday, January 24 in what will be the quarterfinals of the 2023/2024 Copa del Rey. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Barcelona, after a somewhat challenging start to 2024, is eager to turn things around and compete fiercely in the remaining competitions. One such competition is the Copa del Rey, where they are undeniably among the top contenders.

The “Cule” team aims to reach the semifinals, and to achieve that, they must overcome the formidable Athletic Bilbao. The Basque team currently holds the fifth position in La Liga and is confident in delivering a strong performance to surpass the Catalan team in this challenging encounter.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM (January 25)

Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (January 25)

Belgium: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Egypt: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

India: 2:00 AM

Indonesia: 4:30 AM (January 25)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 3:30 PM

Kenya: 10:30 PM

Malaysia: 4:30 AM (January 25)

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Morocco: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

New Zealand: 8:30 AM (January 25)

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Norway: 9:30 PM

Philippines: 9:30 AM (January 25)

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 4:30 AM (January 25)

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM (January 25)

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: Sport LIVE

France: Molotov, L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: Startimes World Football

India: FanCode

International: YouTube, Bet365, Shahid

Kenya: Startimes World Football

Mexico: Sky HD Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: Startimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

South Africa: Startimes World Football

Spain: TVE La 1, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

USA: ESPN+