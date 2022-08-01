Athletico Paranaense will play against Estudiantes (LP)in what will be the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Athletico Paranaense will receive Estudiantes (LP) for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter final. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

On the local side, they had a complicated group stage sharing their zone with Libertad, The Strongest and Caracas. They were equal on points with the Paraguayans, however, the worst goal difference left them in second place. However, they had a revenge against that same rival in the round of 16 and eliminated them in a close series.

Estudiantes had a much calmer group stage when compared to Athletico Paranaense, although no less difficult for that. They finished in first place and in the round of 16 they had to face Fortaleza, against whom they had a tough game in Brazil, but very calm in La Plata, Argentina where they won 3-0.

Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes: Date

This quarter final game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Athletico Paranaense and Estudiantes will be played at the Arena da Baixada on Thursday, August 4 at 8:30 (ET).

Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes

You can see this quarter final game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Athletico Paranaense and Estudiantes in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

