Atlanta United and Austin FC will face each other at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for MLS Matchday 19. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

It will be a duel between two teams with different realities. On the one hand, the locals are with 20 points in the 11th position of the Eastern Conference, 5 points from the last qualified to the round of 16 (although with one game less). Although there is still a lot of regular season ahead, the good results must begin to arrive if they want to be in the postseason.

Austin FC are the second best teams not only in the Western Conference, but in all of MLS. They are only two points behind Los Angeles FC, who at the moment would be qualified for the quarterfinals. They have a chance to overtake them if they win this Matchday and LAFC lose, and Austin FC will go for that chance.

Atlanta United vs Austin FC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta United vs Austin FC: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Atlanta United vs Austin FC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, no confrontation between these two rivals has been recorded, so the one they play this Saturday, July 9, for MLS Matchday 19 will be the first between the two. Undoubtedly the favorites will be Austin FC since they have had a better performance so far in this MLS season.

How to watch or live stream Atlanta United vs Austin FC in the US

Atlanta United and Austin FC will play for the Matchday 19 of the MLS this Saturday, July 9 at 7:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on: Bally Sports South, Univision Austin, ESPN+, austinfc.com, KNVA CW Austin.

Atlanta United vs Austin FC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Austin FC are the favorite with 1.85 odds, while Atlanta United have 3.60. A tie would finish in a 3.90 payout.

BetMGM Atlanta United 3.60 Tie 3.90 Austin FC 1.85

*Odds via BetMGM