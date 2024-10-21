Trending topics:
NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams makes major admission after loss against Steelers

After another SNF in the NFL, Davante Adams made his debut for the New York Jets, but unfortunately, it ended in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following the game, the star WR was clear about his feelings regarding the experience.

Davante Adams #17 of the New York Jets speaks to members of the media at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on October 16, 2024 in Florham Park, New Jersey.
© Ed Mulholland/Getty ImagesDavante Adams #17 of the New York Jets speaks to members of the media at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on October 16, 2024 in Florham Park, New Jersey.

By Matías Persuh

The highly anticipated debut of Davante Adams with his new team in the NFL finally arrived. Unfortunately for the wide receiver, the New York Jets didn’t deliver the expected performance, falling decisively to a strong Pittsburgh Steelers squad. After the game, the former Raiders star was candid about his feelings regarding the tough loss.

The decisive 37-15 score was a tough blow for the Jets, who are still reeling from the loss of head coach Robert Saleh. There were hopes that with Adams joining the roster, the offense would see a significant improvement in performance, but the struggles continued.

After the game, the wide receiver spoke with the press about his debut and delivered some strong statements: “That’s almost what pisses you off even more, knowing that you have those type of weapons and you come up short,” Jets pass-catcher said, via SNY.

I don’t want to take anything away from (the Steelers). But I feel like a lot of it had to do with what we did to ourselves versus them going and forcing turnovers. There was something we could have done about it, for sure,” Adams also stated.

The self-criticisms following the loss to the Steelers

Once the defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers was finalized, several of Aaron Rodgers‘ teammates took responsibility for the lackluster performance throughout the game. One of them, WR Garrett Wilson, acknowledged his mistakes on key plays that cost the Jets the game.

NFL News: Christian McCaffrey&#039;s wife shares four-word update on the 49ers running back

see also

NFL News: Christian McCaffrey's wife shares four-word update on the 49ers running back

“The way I see it, we’d win the game if I didn’t drop the ball,” Wilson said. “If I did what I was brought here to do, what I expect myself to do…we win this game. We were going to do it and I let the guys down today.”

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson #5 of the New York Jets in action against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What’s next for the New York Jets?

  • vs New England Patriots, Week 8
  • vs Houston Texans, Week 9
  • vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 10
  • vs Indianapolis Colts, Week 11
  • vs Seattle Seahawks, Week 12
