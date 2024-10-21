Where to watch Al Ain vs Al Hilal live in the USA: 2024–25 AFC Champions League

Al Ain play against Al Hilal in a League stage Matchday 3 clash of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Al Ain will face off against Al Hilal in a League stage Matchday 3 match of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with the match available on a variety of platforms, including both broadcast and streaming services. Find all the match tuning options here.

Al Hilal and Al Ain are set to clash in the AFC Champions League, but their paths so far couldn’t be more different. Al Hilal have lived up to expectations, cruising through their first two matches with dominant victories and a commanding +7 goal difference, securing them the top spot in the group.

On the other hand, Al Ain have struggled, managing only one point from their first two games after a draw and a loss. Despite the tough challenge ahead, Al Ain will aim to secure a positive result against one of the tournament favorites.

When will the Al Ain vs Al Hilal match be played?

Al Ain take on Al Hilal for the League stage Matchday 3 of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League this Monday, October 21st. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Al Ain vs Al Hilal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Al Ain vs Al Hilal in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024–25 AFC Champions League showdown between Al Ain and Al Hilal, which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Paramount+.