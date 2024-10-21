Trending topics:
AFC Champions League

Where to watch Al Ain vs Al Hilal live in the USA: 2024–25 AFC Champions League

Al Ain play against Al Hilal in a League stage Matchday 3 clash of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Al-Hilal
© IMAGO / NurPhotoKalidou Koulibaly of Al-Hilal

By Leonardo Herrera

Al Ain will face off against Al Hilal in a League stage Matchday 3 match of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with the match available on a variety of platforms, including both broadcast and streaming services. Find all the match tuning options here.

[Watch Al Ain vs Al Hilal online in the USA on Paramount+]

Al Hilal and Al Ain are set to clash in the AFC Champions League, but their paths so far couldn’t be more different. Al Hilal have lived up to expectations, cruising through their first two matches with dominant victories and a commanding +7 goal difference, securing them the top spot in the group.

On the other hand, Al Ain have struggled, managing only one point from their first two games after a draw and a loss. Despite the tough challenge ahead, Al Ain will aim to secure a positive result against one of the tournament favorites.

Advertisement

When will the Al Ain vs Al Hilal match be played?

Al Ain take on Al Hilal for the League stage Matchday 3 of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League this Monday, October 21st. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Soufiane Rahimi of Al Ain – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Soufiane Rahimi of Al Ain – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Advertisement

Al Ain vs Al Hilal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Al Ain vs Al Hilal in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024–25 AFC Champions League showdown between Al Ain and Al Hilal, which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Paramount+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Is Neymar playing today for Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League?
Soccer

Is Neymar playing today for Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League?

MLB News: Mets HC Carlos Mendoza delivers clear message about next season after Dodgers defeat
MLB

MLB News: Mets HC Carlos Mendoza delivers clear message about next season after Dodgers defeat

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers’ teammate takes the blame after Jets’ loss to Steelers, Wilson
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers’ teammate takes the blame after Jets’ loss to Steelers, Wilson

NFL News: LeBron James sends strong message to Browns fans who booed Deshaun Watson
NFL

NFL News: LeBron James sends strong message to Browns fans who booed Deshaun Watson

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo