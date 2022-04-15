Atlanta United will face Cincinnati this Saturday, April 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

In one of the most interesting MLS games of Matchday 7 this Saturday, April 16, Atlanta United and Cincinnati will face each other. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. In Canda you can watch it on DAZN.

Teams want to work their way into the top 7 to secure a spot in the round of 16 (or the quarterfinals for those who finish top of the Conference) and that's why winning is key. In this Matchday 7, two teams with different realities face each other.

On one side is Atlanta United, who are in fourth place, 6 points behind Philadelphia, the current leaders. Although at the moment they would be classified to the round of 16, United will try to reach the top of the standings to be able to go directly to the quarterfinals. Cincinnati, meanwhile, are in 11th place and will try the Columbus Crew, who with 8 points are the last classified to the round of 16.

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two rivals have met in a total of 8 games, with a clear predominance of Atlanta United in the statistics, who have won 5 of those 8 games. For their part, Cincinnati could only win once and there were 2 draws. The last game between the two was on November 7, 2021 with a 2-1 victory for United.

How to watch or live stream Atlanta United vs Cincinnati in the US

Atlanta United and Cincinnati will play the Matchday 7 of the MLS this Saturday, April 16 at 6:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on: ESPN+, WSTR Star 64, SiriusXM FC. In Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Atlanta United are the favorite with 1.63 odds, while Cincinnati have 4.80. A tie would finish in a 4.00 payout.

BetMGM Atlanta United 1.63 Tie 4.00 Cincinnati 4.80

*Odds via BetMGM