Atlas FC of Liga MX defeated NYCFC of MLS in the Leagues Cup 1-0, and what should have been a joyous occasion in a hard-fought match has turned into a horrific blunder by Atlas FC social media team.

Atlas was able to win their game against the struggling New York side after scoring a goal and holding on to the lead while getting help from VAR as Justin Haak’s goal was called off for offsides at the 88th minute. Mexican sports influencer Gabo Montiel suggested that the goal was wrongfully called off and this in turn led to Atlas FC’s strange response quoting Nazi chief propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Montiel tweeted, “Today Atlas got help and they will say: “Not that the officiating was against Liga MX?” I swear to you that it does influence the opinion of a lot of people. Do you remember when in Liga MX everyone favored Atlas until people started pointing it out and out of nowhere the favors disappeared? Well, something like that happened today. What happened yesterday was horrible.”

Backlash over Atlas FC Nazi tweet

In response to Montiel’s tweet of the officiating helping the club, Atlas’ social media team tweeted, “This shot is crystal clear, the offside happens on the first play. It is unfortunate how “influencers” and “analysts” media people manipulate by generating ideas of “supposed help”, but remembering what Goebbels, the Nazi Minister of Information (Hitler’s right-hand man) said, applies perfectly: “lie, lie, lie that something will remain, the bigger a lie, the more people will believe it”.

Since being tweeted pundits, media, and fans alike have condemned the use of a World War II war criminal being used as an example for speaking the truth. Joseph Goebbels advocated progressively harsher discrimination towards non-Germans, including the extermination of the Jews in the Holocaust.

At the moment no one from Atlas FC’s chief board has addressed the matter, the Twitter account has tweeted two more times since then. Joseph Goebbels like most of the Nazi high command took his own life and his family’s life prior to the Allies finding his location on May 1st, 1945.