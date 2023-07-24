Shaka Hislop is “okay and responsive” following a scary situation on the sidelines prior to Christian Pulisic’s big preseason match with AC Milan against Real Madrid. Right before kick off the ESPN analyst was talking with colleague Dan Thomas when the former Newcastle United netminder began to stumble and eventually fell.

Dan Thomas’s quick thinking and cries for help were key to getting Hislop immediate medical attention. Later in the broadcast Thomas offered a follow up on the popular but reserved Hislop, “As it stands, it’s good news. He’s conscious, he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all. He’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him,” Thomas said. “Obviously, far too early to make any sort of diagnosis.

“But the important thing is that Shaka’s conscious and we spoke to his family as well because you can imagine seeing that happen live, there can’t be many more things that could scare you amongst the family. But fortunately, we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK.”

Temperature during AC Milan – Real Madrid

The temperature before kickoff was 91 degrees Fahrenheit, and no further information has been given since Hislop was rushed to a local hospital for observations. ESPN put out an article stating that the former Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper was doing better but “too early for any kind of medical diagnosis.”

As for the game itself, AC Milan with USMNT star Christian Pulisic in the lineup went up 2-0 at the half, with a Pulisic assist off a corner, then in the second half Real Madrid completely dominated the Serie A side and won 3-2 behind two goals from Uruguayan Federico Valverde.