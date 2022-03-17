Atlas and Chivas Guadalajara face off in a new edition of the Clasico Tapatio on Matchday 11 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican league derby in the US.

Matchday 11 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura will bring us an exciting derby. Crosstown rivals from the city of Guadalajara Atlas and Chivas clash in a highly anticipated Clasico Tapatio. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The Zorros head into this game aiming to make it three wins in a row. Diego Cocca's side comes from a hard-fought victory over Juarez which saw it climb to fourth place in the standings.

On the other hand, Chivas have also gone unbeaten in their last three matches but won only one of those (D2). Last time out, they couldn't break the deadlock against archrivals Club America in the Clasico Nacional and the future of manager Marcelo Leaño hangs by a thread.

Atlas vs Chivas: Date

Atlas and Chivas Guadalajara will face each other on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Estadio Jalisco. Last time they met last year, the Zorros won 1-0 on Matchday 12 of the 2021 Apertura.

Atlas vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Atlas vs Chivas

The game between Atlas and Chivas Guadalajara on Matchday 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW.