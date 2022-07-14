Week 3 of the Apertura 2022 in Liga MX is about to start and all the teams are looking forward to get three points to start their path to the glory. Now, Atlas will receive Cruz Azul in one of the most interesting matches, so here is all the information regarding date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US.

Atlas is probably one of the best teams and favorites (again) to win the Apertura 2022. They ended a 70-year streak without a championship by winning back-to-back tournaments in the last year. The Rojinegros could become the first team ever to acquire three titles in a row, but tha task won't be easy.

Regardin Cruz Azul, they also ended a negative streak, but they only lasted 25 years without a Liga MX trophy. The Celestes are trying to make their way back to the first spots as the last couple of seasons were very dissapointing and their fanbase is already asking for results. There is no more patience left in their followers and they want results as soon as possible.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Date

This duel for the Week 3 of the 2022 Apertura Tournament in Liga MX between Atlas and Cruz Azul will take place at Jalisco Stadiu, this Saturday, July 16 at 5:00 PM (CT).

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul

This Week 3 game of the 2022 Apertura Tournament in Liga MX between Atlas and Cruz Azul can be seen in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: TUDN, Blim TV, Azteca Deportes, Azteca 7 and Canal 5.