Atlas will host Pumas UNAM for the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs semi-finals. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Atlas and Pumas UNAM will meet at Estadio Jalisco for the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs semifinals. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

In the first leg, Atlas took the advantage with a goal from Julio Furch in a tight match. Now, Diego Cocca’s team will try to get another victory to seal their pass to the final of the tournament and face either Tigres or Leon.

On the other hand, Pumas will have to travel to Guadalajara with the aim to turn around the first result. Andres Lillini’s men already upset two favorites Toluca and Club America, will they repeat the feat again?

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 8.00 PM (ET).

Location: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other 48 times overall, with Pumas having won 19 matches and Atlas, 12 times. They have drawn 17 matches so far. Before the semifinals, Pumas and Atlas Guadalajara drew 0-0 in the regular season.

How to watch or live stream Atlas vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The second leg match between Atlas and Pumas UNAM for the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semifinals to be played on Sunday, December 5, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to DraftKings, Atlas are the favorites to win this match with odds of -120, while Pumas UNAM have odds of +340. A tie would end up in a +245 payout.

DraftKings Atlas -120 Tie +340 Pumas UNAM +245

*Odds by DraftKings