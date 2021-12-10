The Liga MX 2021 season will come to an end soon with the grand final of the Apertura playoffs. Here, find out when the 2022 Clausura will kick off and conclude next year.

It's been a long, intense year for the Mexican league but it's about to end. Club León and Atlas will wrap up the Liga MX 2021 season when they face off in the Apertura playoffs grand final on Sunday, December 12.

The year kicked off with the Guard1anes Tournament, in which Cruz Azul were crowned to end a long wait in the Mexican top-flight. The second half of 2021 continued with the Apertura that's about to conclude.

As the 2021 campaign will be a wrap soon, fans all over Mexico are already looking forward to another year with plenty of action. Here, find out when the 2022 Clausura will start and end.

Liga MX 2022: When will the Torneo Clausura begin?

While all fans are eagerly waiting to see who emerges victorious in the Apertura final, they're also thinking about the date in which their teams will be back in action. Fortunately, the Clausura kick-off date is confirmed. The first tournament of the Liga MX in 2022 will begin on January 7. Matchday 1 will continue on January 8 and 9.

Liga MX 2022: When will the Torneo Clausura conclude?

When that happens, all eyes will be immediately put on the road to the highly desired grand final of the Mexican league. The 2022 Clausura will conclude on Sunday, May 29 with the tournament decider.