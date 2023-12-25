Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 1-0 thanks to a goal from Marcos Llorente, who capitalized on a mistake from Sergio Ramos inside the box. The veteran defender tried to kick the ball away, but it landed in the midfielder’s feet to give the home side the edge.

Llorente later gave a lot to talk about on the Internet, as he posted a picture celebrating the goal while Ramos was lying on the ground. Many considered the Atleti star was poking fun at his former Real Madrid teammate, because of how the play happened and the way he celebrated it on social media.

However, the 28-year-old eventually noticed the impact of his post, which is why he took to X (Twitter) again to set the record straight. Despite what the picture may suggest, Llorente made it clear he had no intention to mock Ramos.

Marcos Llorente says he never mocked Sergio Ramos

“The best thing is to stick to the facts. A photo of the goal, the only one I had, and a Merry Christmas message on Christmas Eve. Honestly, there is no more conversation possible,” Llorente wrote.

“I have never mocked a fellow professional. Happy with the victory and looking forward to disconnecting for a few days. It’s regrettable to have to clarify this, but that’s how the world goes. Again, happy holidays to everyone.“

Atletico on the rise, Sevilla in free fall

The Atletico Madrid-Sevilla match was a postponed game from Matchday 4, and the victory let Diego Simeone’s men climb to the third spot of the LaLiga standings.

The Colchonero are currently tied with Barcelona with 38 points, but they have the edge over Xavi Hernandez’s team due to goal differential. Real Madrid and Girona, however, are seven points above them in the table.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are going through a rough patch this season. Apart from finishing fourth in Group B of the UEFA Champions League, the team is currently 15th in LaLiga with 16 points, just three shy of relegation spots.