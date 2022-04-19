For Matchday 33 of La Liga, Atletico Madrid will play Granada at their stadium this Wednesday, April 20. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US La Liga

The Matchday 33 of La Liga is played in the middle of the week and will have among its outstanding games this one between Atletico Madrid and Granada, which will be played on Wednesday, April 20. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this La Liga game in the US.

Although Atletico Madrid have mathematical possibilities of being champions in La Liga, the great difference of 15 points that Real Madrid obtained after the end of Matchday 32 and with 6 games remaining seems to practically conclude everything. That is why, ruling out that possibility, the "Aleti" will go in search of securing their place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Granada come from a tough 4-1 defeat against Levante, a duel that was key for the relegation position. As if that were not enough, Cadiz's victory against Barcelona further complicated the situation for Granada, who urgently need victory. Currently, they have 29 points, the same as Mallorca (the last team that would be losing the category) but their best goal difference would be saving them.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atletico Madrid vs Granada: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Atletico Madrid vs Granada: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected, Atletico Madrid dominate the statistics between the two teams, since in a total of 53 games, the "Colchoneros" have won 33 of them, while Granada could only win 10 times, and in addition there were 10 ties.

The last time they met for La Liga was on December 22, 2021, for Matchday 9 of this edition. On that occasion it was a 2-1 victory for Granada.

How to watch or live stream Atletico Madrid vs Granada in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, April 20 at the Wanda Metropolitano for the Matchday 33 of La Liga between Atletico Madrid and Granada will be broadcast in the United States only on ESPN+.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Atletico Madrid are the favorite with 1.31 odds, while Granada have 10.00. A draw would result in a 5.25 payout.

BetMGM Atletico Madrid 1.31 Tie 5.25 Granada 10.00

*Odds via BetMGM