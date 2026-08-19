Atletico Madrid vs Malaga: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for LaLiga game on August 19, 2026

Atletico Madrid host Malaga at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the opening round of LaLiga 2026-27. With Malaga back in Spain’s top flight after eight years, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Tournament La Liga Date Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM ET TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga in the USA

In the United States, ESPN Deportes will carry Atletico Madrid vs. Malaga on TV, with streaming options including Fubo, ESPN+, the ESPN App.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo subscribers can watch Atletico Madrid vs. Malaga for free through the 5-day free trial. The official website currently advertises a free trial, although it notes that free trials may not be available on every plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Atletico Madrid open their 2026-27 LaLiga campaign at home against Malaga, with both teams entering the season under very different circumstances. Diego Simeone‘s side finished fourth last season, 25 points behind champions Barcelona, and will be looking to close that gap as they attempt to return to the title race.

Diego Simeone, manager of Atletico de Madrid (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The summer has brought several important additions for Atletico. Alejandro Grimaldo, Kang-in Lee, Morten Hjulmand and Cristian Romero have joined the squad, giving Simeone additional quality and tactical options. However, the team has also had a complicated preseason, recording two wins and two defeats, including losses against Manchester United and Manchester City.

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The biggest storyline ahead of kickoff surrounds Julian Alvarez. Simeone confirmed that Alvarez will not play against Malaga because he needs more training after returning from the 2026 World Cup. Alexander Sorloth and Romero are also unavailable for the opener.

Malaga, meanwhile, return to LaLiga for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Andalusian club earned promotion through the 2025-26 Segunda Division playoffs after beating Almeria in the final, and Juan Francisco Funes now faces the challenge of keeping the club in the top flight.

Atletico Madrid vs Malaga: Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid (3-4-1-2): Jan Oblak; Marc Pubill, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko; Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Koke, Alejandro Grimaldo; Lee Kang-in; Ademola Lookman, Aitor Ortiz.

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Malaga (4-3-3): Alfonso Herrero; Carlos Puga, Angel Recio, Einar Galilea, Jose Salinas; Rafa Rodriguez, Izan Merino, Dani Lorenzo; David Larrubia, Chupe, Joaquin Munoz.

What time is the Atletico Madrid vs Malaga match?

The match kicks off on Wednesday, August 19, at 3:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM