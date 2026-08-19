Why isn’t Julian Alvarez playing today for Atletico Madrid vs Malaga in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 1?

Atletico Madrid kick off their 2026–27 LaLiga season today against newly promoted Malaga CF, but high expectations surround the absence of star forward Julian Alvarez, who has been ruled out for Los Colchoneros in their season opener.

Anticipation is at a fever pitch as a new LaLiga season kicks off in Spain, with Atletico Madrid mounting a serious push to challenge for the title. However, as Los Colchoneros begin their campaign against Malaga, they will be forced to take the pitch without star forward Julian Alvarez, who has been ruled out of the season opener.

Following a grueling run with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, Alvarez is still working his way back to full match fitness. That lack of conditioning is the primary reason he will sit out Atletico Madrid‘s 2026–27 LaLiga Matchday 1 fixture against Malaga.

According to head coach Diego Simeone, the star striker requires additional time to build up his physical workload before tackling the high demands of the LaLiga season. As a result, Alvarez will remain sidelined for the opener with an eye on returning for Matchday 2 while he ramps up his fitness in training.

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Naturally, his absence from the squad has only amplified transfer speculation. After rumors surfaced suggesting Alvarez might be open to a new challenge away from Madrid, his exclusion sparked immediate chatter, particularly with European heavyweights like Barcelona and Arsenal reportedly keeping close tabs on his situation.

Alvarez’s career track record with Atletico Madrid

Despite the persistent transfer noise, Alvarez remains a crucial focal point in Simeone’s attack as he enters his third season with the club following his high-profile move from Manchester City in 2024.

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Here is a breakdown of his production during his tenure with Atletico Madrid:

Total appearances: 106 matches

Total goals: 49 goals

Assists: 12 assists

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

While rumor mills continue to link him with a summer move away, all indications point to Alvarez remaining at the Metropolitano for the 2026–27 LaLiga campaign. A late transfer window exit remains unlikely, though as always in global soccer, nothing can be ruled out until the window officially slams shut.