Atletico Madrid and Manchester City will face each other this Wednesday at the Wanda Metropolitano for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

Atletico de Madrid play the most important and complicated match for the 2021-2022 season: nothing less than the second leg against the difficult Manchester City, with the obligation to get a victory by at least one goal difference to force extra time, or by two goals to advance to the semi-finals.

In the case of the visitors, despite the fact that they are the favorites to advance to the next round, a 1-0 does not guarantee them anything. Atletico Madrid is a team that manages counterattacks and aerial play very well, and if the "Citizens" manage to control these facets of the game, especially trying to have more possession of the ball and try to hurt in attack, they should have no problem emerge victorious from Madrid.

Atletico Madrid probable lineup

The loss at the weekend against Mallorca left Simeone with several concerns, so there would be some changes from that game: Joao Felix, Renan Lodi and Sime Vrsaljko would return to the starting lineup. For his part, Jose Gimenez will once again be absent due to his calf problem.

Atletico Madrid probable starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Vrsaljko, Llorente, Koke, Lemar, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix

Manchester City probable lineup

Gabriel Jesus is suspended for accumulation of yellow cards, so he will not be in the consideration of Guardiola, who plans to put a team almost equal to the one he equaled against Liverpool at the weekend. The only change (besides the forced Gabriel Jesus) would be Gundogan for Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City probable starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

